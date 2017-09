Regents Adopt Campus Budgets, But Anticipate Cut In State Support

The Montana Board of Regents adopted campus operating budgets Thursday totaling roughly $1.55 billion for the 2018 fiscal year, but they likely will return to the budgets in November to address a cut in state support of up to 10 percent.

