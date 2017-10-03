Rep. Gianforte Not Fighting Release Of Ordered Mugshot

Both U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and the Gallatin County attorney don’t object to a judge releasing the congressman’s mugshot taken after he was convicted of assaulting a reporter. However, the decision to release the photo still falls to Gallatin County District Judge Holly Brown, who has yet to rule on requests from multiple news outlets, that are asking that the mugshot be made public.

