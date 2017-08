Ride-Sharing Company Lyft Receives PSC Approval To Operate In Montana

Ride-sharing service Lyft Inc. received the green light to expand into Montana on Thursday after the Montana Public Service Commission voted 4-1 to approve its operating license. The PSC’s approval allows Lyft to begin operations immediately.

http://billingsgazette.com/business/ride-sharing-company-lyft-receives-psc-approval-to-operate-in/article_063f9ae6-483b-5fb3-93b8-ead3d75a3d17.html