Rocky’s New Science Building Will Boost Program

A longtime dream is coming true at Rocky Mountain College in Billings with the construction of the new science building. The $11.2 million three-story 32,972-square foot structure is expected to be completed by the end of December. With all RMC students required to take two science classes, “every single student is going to have a class in that building.”

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/rocky-s-new-science-building-will-boost-program/article_f692e8a3-a3f9-5f85-8a55-1da818b77c35.html