Roving Snakes Rattle Residents In Great Falls

All summer and fall, rattlesnakes showing up within the city limits of Great Falls have rattled residents and kept reptile rescuer Jeremy Allestad racing from call to call. To date, Allestad has captured 125 rattlesnakes and 100 bull snakes in the city.

