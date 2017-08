Ruling Allows Asarco To Pursue East Helena Cleanup Costs From ARCO

Following an appeals court ruling in its favor, the American Smelting and Refining Company will pursue up to $60 million in industrial waste cleanup costs from the company that operated a zinc fuming plant next to the East Helena smelter.

