Secretary Of State’s Business Services Going Digital

Starting Friday there is no more such thing as paperwork when it comes to matters of business filings with the secretary of state’s office as it’s going digital through a $4 million computer system. The secretary of state’s website has been touting “We are going digital” and from now on the owners of Montana’s 160,000 businesses will renew their business licenses, regular businesses, trademarks and filing annual reports online.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/08/31/secretary-states-business-services-going-digital/622240001/