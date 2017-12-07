Sen. Daines Urges EPA’s Top Administrator To Put Butte On ‘Top 10’ List

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., urged the Environmental Protection Agency’s top administrator Scott Pruitt to consider the Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area in Pruitt’s “top 10” list in a letter sent earlier this week. An EPA report, released in late July, laid out recommendations for how Pruitt could speed up the Superfund process. Creating a “Top 10” list of Superfund sites that Pruitt would personally oversee was one of the suggestions.

http://mtstandard.com/news/local/sen-daines-urges-epa-s-top-administrator-to-put-butte/article_cd8fd246-beae-5c60-b0ac-3876b9e409e6.html