Sewage In Butte, Deer Lodge Now Bitten By The Same Bugs

In a neighborly move, Butte-Silver Bow is supplying truckloads of its “bugs” and “mixed liquor” to Deer Lodge so they can dine on raw sewage at the city’s new wastewater treatment facility. The sludge contains micro-organisms, or “bugs,” that consume organic waste. They are the heart of operations at Butte’s plant and will be in Deer Lodge, too.

http://mtstandard.com/news/local/sewage-in-butte-deer-lodge-now-bitten-by-the-same/article_b54c3dc6-72d0-54d4-862f-0bebff7805cf.html