Sign Of The Times: Rialto Restores Art Deco Neon

The Rialto Theater’s retro neon sign flashed to life Saturday night, adding to the colorful lights and festive atmosphere of downtown Bozeman’s Christmas Stroll. The revamped Rialto is set to open Jan. 16, with independent rock bands and other musical performers already signed up through April.

