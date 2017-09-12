State Lawmakers Discuss Future Of Medicaid Expansion

With Montana’s Medicaid expansion due to sunset in 2019, lawmakers met in Helena Monday to start reviewing the program that connects nearly 81,000 Montanans to health coverage. The Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee met to talk about how the Medicaid expansion stands today and what funding changes could come down the road.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/health/state-lawmakers-discuss-future-of-medicaid-expansion/article_6520a4f3-e29f-53b4-83db-288ad62d98b6.html