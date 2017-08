State OKs Land Buy For Belt Creek Cleanup Project

The state Land Board on Monday approved letting Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality buy four pieces of land on which to build a water treatment plant to clean up acid mine contamination in Belt. The land board approved the land purchase 5-0.

http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/08/21/state-oks-land-buy-belt-creek-cleanup-project/588070001/