Steel Buildings At Pole Site Coming Down Soon, New Uses Contemplated

Five large steel buildings at the site of the old Montana Pole Plant will be coming down soon, with two going to Montana Tech and the others to a nearby storage site for future use by Butte-Silver Bow. The pole plant ran for more than 20 years but shut down in 1984 when oil was discovered leaching into Silver Bow Creek.

