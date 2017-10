Stephen King, Son Hold Packed Event In Missoula

Horror master Stephen King and his son, Owen King, gave a sold-out talk and reading at the University of Montana’s Dennison theater Monday. Stephen King recalled the last time he had been to Montana, when he was riding a motorcycle along Interstate 90 in the snow.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/stephen-king-son-hold-packed-event-in-missoula/article_8abc6be7-6223-5a02-aad4-30f6ae6705a2.html