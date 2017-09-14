Still No Takers On Old NorthWestern Energy Building: Winter Mothballing A Possibility

Butte-Silver Bow has received no proposals for buying and developing the sprawling, vacant NorthWestern Energy building, 40 E. Broadway St., despite months of marketing by a Billings firm that’s being paid up to $17,820. The 110,000-square-foot complex is actually five buildings joined together over many years. Its size, age and mishmash set-up are cited often as reasons it is difficult to sell.

