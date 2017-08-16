‘Teepee Capital Of The World’ Set To Celebrate 99th Year With Elk Tooth Dresses, Horses

For the 99th year, thousands will gather this week in Crow Agency for the annual Crow Fair. People come from all over the world to attend Crow Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday. All are welcome. It includes daily parades led by Crow military veterans, dancer grand entries, daily, horse races, and a rodeo.

