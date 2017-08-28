The KKK Burned Crosses In Montana In The 1920s

Montana may be nearly 2,000 miles from Charlottesville, Virginia, where a recent white supremacist rally turned deadly as neo-Nazis and KKK members clashed with counter-protesters, but the KKK has a history, including cross burnings, in the Big Sky State. The Klan’s formal presence in Montana began about 1923 but fizzled by the end of the decade.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/the-kkk-burned-crosses-in-montana-in-the-s/article_d949abfb-1b76-5a6d-b232-18cdbeaaaf13.html