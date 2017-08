Third Bozeman Marijuana Dispensary Employee Sentenced On Federal Charges

A third man was sentenced in federal court for his role in an illegal marijuana dispensary in Bozeman. At a hearing in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Thursday morning, Michael James Mason, 34, was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to money laundering in connection with Montana buds, a medical marijuana dispensary based in Bozeman.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/crime/third-bozeman-marijuana-dispensary-employee-sentenced-on-federal-charge/article_eac08008-86f3-5cb5-949c-47b1113ad3bc.html