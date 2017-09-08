Thirsty, Sizzling August Tops The Charts

Northwest Montana had one of its driest and hottest Augusts on record. The lake of rain in Kalispell last month made it the seventh driest August on record since the National Weather Service started keeping track in 1948. There were six days of rain throughout August in the Kalispell area, but each was less than one tenth of an inch. The average precipitation for Kalispell in August is 1.17 inches.

http://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20170907/ARTICLE/170909883