Train Cars Come Loose, Blocking Access To Helena Valley Subdivision

About 40 train cars came loose on a storage line, blocking access to Silver Creek Estates Thursday. The cause remains under investigation. Burlington Northern Santa Fe is storing the cars on tracks along Lincoln Road northwest of Helena. The reason for the cars coming loose is under investigation The company mobilized contractors and employees to bring heavy equipment to the site and move the cars, because BNSF is unable to get an engine to the cars.

http://helenair.com/news/local/train-cars-come-loose-blocking-access-to-helena-valley-subdivision/article_c51cec23-9507-581e-80d8-f54a9162def1.html