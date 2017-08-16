Trumpeter Swan Reintroduction To Continue In Madison Valley

More trumpeter swans will be shipped to the Madison Valley over the next five years as state wildlife officials continue trying to establish nesting pairs on a private ranch south of Ennis. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released trumpeter swans on the ranch each year since 2012, and they want to continue doing so until they see swans nesting there.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/environment/trumpeter-swan-reintroduction-to-continue-in-madison-valley/article_d358aae8-15fe-5abd-bf0b-ec9ae5aac950.html