UM Readies Institute Focused On Baucus Legacy

Former Ambassador and Sen. Max Baucus will help set up an institute at the University of Montana to give students experience in government affairs and international topics. After a career in Congress and public service, Baucus has laid out tools for other to follow in his footsteps.

http://missoulian.com/news/um-readies-institute-focused-on-baucus-legacy/article_9e3ca6c0-b21f-5431-9897-6b9bf8020a8c.html