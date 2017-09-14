Under Pressure, City Cemetery Compromises On Engraving Services

The city cemetery walked back its proposed foray into offering monument engraving services Wednesday, under pressure from private companies and the Missoula City Council. The city cemetery will retain sole rights to placing monument foundations and the monuments themselves in the cemetery, a job that used to be handled by private companies.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/under-pressure-city-cemetery-compromises-on-engraving-services/article_05b8cbe1-62d1-5d3d-a332-c7e09b1db70c.html