University Of Montana Donors Give More Than $8 Million

The new entrance to the Liberal Arts Building is part of $8.3 million of donations from Dennis and Gretchen Eck used to renovate the building. The updates are bringing the latest technological tools to the faculty and thousands of students who take more than 600 classes in the building. The building’s new classrooms will be climate controlled, safer and greener. Some classrooms will offer new technology and equipment, such as tablets mounted on classroom walls that allow faculty or students to share content seamlessly.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/university-of-montana-donors-give-more-than-million/article_83f70fde-287b-5b51-be08-8dbaf8006721.html