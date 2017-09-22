University Of Montana Lecturers To Stay For Full School Year Per Agreement With Main Hall

The University of Montana rescinded its attempt to cut short yearlong contracts with more than 30 lecturers Thursday, after the faculty union brokered an agreement. The union filed a formal grievance against the administration in August, citing the university’s own rules that give lecturers a guanantee of two semesters of employment before being let go.

