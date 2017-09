University Of Montana Search Committee Will Invite President Finalists This Week

The search committee for the University of Montana president will invite three or four finalists for the job for campus interviews, Higher Education Commissioner Clayton Christian said Thursday. He said the hiring process is dynamic, but at this point, the committee did not intend to extend invitations to any internal candidates or ones with known Montana addresses.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/university-of-montana-search-committee-will-invite-president-finalists-this/article_dbda7b76-aed8-55df-90a0-90c43c96dfd5.html