University Of Montana Won’t Hold Traditional State Of The University Address This Fall

University of Montana President Sheila Stearns is forgoing the traditional fall State of the University address and instead will give a campus address Wednesday to welcome employees. “I always preferred doing those in the spring semester when you had a better sense of how things were coming along,” Stearns said of the State of the University.

