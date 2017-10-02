University Tuition Increases Likely If State Cuts Budgets

Custs at the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education are not detailed yet, but would likely result in significant hikes in tuition rates for the second year in a row. Students have already felt the impact of budget cuts after the Montana University System was left with an $18.8 million gap by the Legislature this session.

http://helenair.com/news/local/university-tuition-increases-likely-if-state-cuts-budgets/article_77ad15c5-6658-50cb-a53c-b016bad4b86a.html