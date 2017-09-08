Victor School Kicks Of School Year With Fewer Staff

The Victor Public School remains the lowest funded school in the Bitterroot Valley, but is considering putting another mill levy on the ballot. An Operating Levy request of $196,000 last May would have brought Victor School up to 86 percent funding. The levy failed, and it’s now dealing with only 80 percent of what is considered adequate funding.

http://ravallirepublic.com/news/local/article_9d0dbad6-fe16-51e5-9bf4-ae35c0bd54d4.html