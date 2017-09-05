Volunteers To Gather Food From Local Farmers, Gardeners For Butte Emergency Food Bank

The National Center for Appropriate Technology is again partnering with Mainstreet Uptown Butte, Butte Emergency Food Bank, Montana Tech, and AmeriCorps programs to host a 9/11 remembrance service project. During the week of Sept. 4, volunteers will help local farmers and gardeners harvest their gardens to donate fresh vegetables to the Butte Emergency Food Bank in order to share their bounty with our community and prepare for a day of remembrance on Sept. 11.