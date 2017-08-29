Washington Judge: Montana’s Case For Colstrip Is Irrelevant And Too Late

Montana’s attempt to influence a key decision on Colstrip’s future has been ruled irrelevant and too late to matter by an administrative judge. Judge Dennis Moss has shelved Montana Attorney General Tim Fox’s attempt to influence a Washington utility’s plans for shutting down Colstrip Units 1 and 2, saying that most of the points submitted on Fox’s behalf are irrelevant.

