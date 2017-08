Whitefish Children Go To Hospital After Playground Equipment Tagged With Bear Spray

Several children in Whitefish went to the hospital Thursday after playground equipment and bathrooms at a local park were apparently covered in bear spray. The park was shut down and city Parks and Recreation staff power-washed the equipment.

