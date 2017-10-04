Whitefish Passes Bond To Build New Elementary School

Voters in the Whitefish School District approved $26.5 million in bonds to build a new elementary school and retain portions of Muldown Elementary in a mail-ballot election that concluded Tuesday. According to unofficial results, 2,399 voters, or 61.40 percent, supported the bond issue and 1,508, or 38.60 percent, rejected it. There were 9,488 ballots mailed out to active, registered voters.

http://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20171003/ARTICLE/171009950