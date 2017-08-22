Woman Accused Of Running Over Man In Belgrade Pleads Guilty To Multiple Felonies

A woman accused of running over a man with a truck and breaking his legs last year in Belgrade has pleaded guilty to numerous felonies. April Todd, who is released after posting $200,000 bail, is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge John Brown on Oct. 18.

