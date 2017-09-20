Zimke Memo Suggests Monument Status For Badger-Two Medicine

Back in March, nine days into his new post as Interior Department secretary, Ryan Zinke accepted a blessing ceremony from Blackfeet tribal leaders, and heard their request to protect the Badger-Two Medicine area next to their reservation by Glacier National Park. On Sunday, a leaked draft of Zinke’s report to President Donald Trump on revisions to national monuments indicates he proposes to grant that wish.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/zinke-memo-suggests-monument-status-for-badger-two-medicine/article_379c6778-e01f-5c23-9318-00ecaf4cde95.html