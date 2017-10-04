Zinke: No Plans To Pay Back Charter Flights

Two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members say they do not plan to reimburse the government for charter flights costing tens of thousands of dollars. Representatives of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt say the trips were pre-approved by ethics officials in their respective agencies and were part of their official duties. Inspectors general for the two agencies have opened inquiries into the taxpayer-funded travel.

http://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20171003/AP/171009956