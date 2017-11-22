2017 Football Player Of The Year!

Now this football award is by far the most difficult for me to decide on. Just how do you chose between All World W.R. Gabe Sulser of Billings Senior and Mr. Everything Jeremiah Paine of the MonDak Thunder? Now all Gabe did was have 85 catches on the year with 1,109 yards and 11 T.D.’s. Plus he also rushed for 1,000 yards, scored 16 times and averaged an amazing 9.4 yards a carry. Now averaging over 9 yards a run in “AA” football is really impressive! Gabe Sulser also holds every major state career receiving record! His the only player with over 4,000 yards! Gabe also has 264 catches, second in “AA” is Kyle Griffith of Glacier with 180! Sulser’s 50 TD’s is also a state record!

Than you have MonDak Thunder Q.B. Jeremiah Paine! In the 6-Man Class C championship Paine passed for

8 touchdowns, his 69 passing touchdowns on the season a state record as well as his 153 career scores! Paine is also an outstanding kicker.

So who wins the 2017 Network football player of the year? Well it’s tie between Billings Senior’s Gabe Sulser and MonDak Thunder Q.B. Jeremiah Paine!