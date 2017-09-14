Checking In With Football Scobey’s Spencer Fredrick!

It’s not every day that you can meet someone that played on two state football championship teams, one state high school basketball title plus be on a football team that won a national championship! In 1995, 96 Spencer Fredrick was on those great Scobey Spartans teams that went 12-0 each season and won it all in class “C”. Scobey also won basketball in 1996. In that title game win over Gardiner Spencer lead his team with 22 points. Than it was off to the play football for the Griz. Scobey’s Spencer Fredrick was on that Griz team that won the national championship in 2001.

Please listen

to this visit with Spencer Fredrick!