Frosty Peters Record Setting MSU Kicker!

Most football fans know that at one time Montana State had a freshman football team called the Bob Kittens. Back in 1924 that freshman team was outstanding as they went undefeated. Their top player in 1924 was a young man by the name of Forrest Peters. Only his mom called him Forrest…to him teammates he was nicknamed Frosty!

Frosty was not only the quarterback on that outstanding Bob Kitten team but also their kicker. Long before there was such a thing as a kicking tee, what Frosty could do as well as anyone was drop kick a football. In November of 1924 Montana State went up against Billings Poly, now called Rocky Mountain College. It would turn out to be a record-setting game and for those in attendance a football game that they would never forget.

Just picture this…on the very first play from scrimmage Frosty Peters took the snap from center…made an excellent move at the line…and was gone…nobody near him as headed for the end zone. Then to the surprise of the fans and Billings Poly, Frosty stopped at the 10, dropped the football and kicked a field goal. Instead of scoring a touch down Montana State had settled for three points. But wait..they were not done, on their next possession Jim Ario caught a pass from Frosty and was headed for an easy score…when he stopped at the 15. On the next play Frosty kicked another field goal. This continued the entire half as Frosty Peters attempted 14 field goals, making 9.

Now at half time Frosty thought that was enough and that they should start scoring some touch downs. But the head coach said no, let’s go for the record. So in the second half Frosty Peters kicked even more field goals going a perfect 8 for 8. He ended the game 17 of 22 field goals. On that chilly November afternoon in Bozeman, Montana Frosty Peters had set a new national record with 17 field goals in a single contest.

That would also be Frosty’s last game at Montana State as he transferred to the University of Illinois. Peters turned out to be a great quarterback at Illinois. So good in fact that he ended up playing five seasons of professional football.