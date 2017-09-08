Gabe Sulser From Little League to Wide Receiver

Tonight when Billings Senior goes up against cross town rival Billings Skyview, Senior W.R. Gabe Sulser could set yet another state record. Now Gabe already holds the “AA” record for the most T.D.’s in a career at 42, plus the most receptions with 206, but he needs 102 yards to become the “AA” all career leader. Gabe has 3,196 into tonight’s game and the “AA” record is 3,298 held by Ben Roberts of Missoula Sentinel.

In just two games this season Gabe has 17 catches for 272 yards and 3 T.D.’s. Remember this is the same young man who was national famous before he was even in junior high. Back in 2011 Sulser was a part of that Billings Little League team that become famous for becoming the first team from Montana to qualify for the Little League World Series. Not only did they qualify for that event but advanced all the way to the national championship game.