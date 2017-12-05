Girls Basketball: Froid Lake 102 Brockton 0! How did this happen?

At first I thought it was a misprint…there is no way that a girls basketball game could end 102 to 0! Than I started making some phone calls and yes it was true the co-op of Froid Lake did beat Brockton 102 to 0! How could this take place? Well let’s get started…first Froid Lake is a very good team. The Red Hawks went 24-5 a year ago and finished 4th at state and they have some top players returning like Morgan Mason and Mackenzie Dethman. Froid Lake only suited out 7 players in the game. For Brockton last Friday they listed nine girls on their roster but only suited out five. Those five included an 8th grader and two freshman. All five had no previous playing experience.

Other than that what took place…well you will have to listen to my program with interviews from the Froid Lake head coach Lance Brekke and Brockton athletic director Dan Creel.