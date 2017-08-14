Governor’s Cup 2017

The Montana Governor’s Cup is held each year and hosts more than 400 business and government leaders. It was started as the Centennial Golf Classic during the Montana Centennial in 1989. The event is a chance for leaders to network and promote business growth within Montana.

One of my favorite weekends of the year, around the last weekend in July, the Governors’ Cup golf weekend in north west Montana. Hundreds of people from business leaders to politicians get together to form one massive golf tournament. This was my third year in the competition and every year gets better as we get to know more and more people. It’s the one competition of the year where you feel you are getting treated like a PGA professional!

This year I had the pleasure of playing with two great teams, LHC Inc. and Hecla Mining Company. A big thanks to the Montana Chamber of Commerce for organizing the event, they do an outstanding job every year. The winner of this years event was the team from Perceptive Software

Written by Jonathan Kibblewhite