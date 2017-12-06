Dec 06, 2017 Northern Sports Network 0 comment

New Season Basketball Notes!

  • The Dillon boys will begin the season with the longest current winning streak in the state at 37 in a row!  Dillon has won back to back state titles and!
  • The boys state win streak record is 56 set by Missoula Co. from 1962 to 1965!
  • From 2014 to 2016 Choteau won 54 in a row to mark 
    Rocky and Terry Thomas

    Rocky with the world famous Terry Thomas the head coach of the Dillon boys.

    the second longest streak.

  • In girls high school basketball Belt the two time state champs have the longest current streak at 26.  
  • The record as we all know of 120 set not that long ago by Fairfield may never be broken.
  • Side note on the 102-0 girls basketball score from over the weekend!  On Friday night the co-op of Froid Lake got by Brockton 102 to 0 the next night Froid Lake lost to class “B” Poplar 56-54!
  • Now you might say that the Billings Skyview boys have a nice schedule.  They will play there first 10 games inside the city limits of Billings.  Skyview’s first road game is not until February 2nd in Butte.