New Season Basketball Notes!
- The Dillon boys will begin the season with the longest current winning streak in the state at 37 in a row! Dillon has won back to back state titles and!
- The boys state win streak record is 56 set by Missoula Co. from 1962 to 1965!
- From 2014 to 2016 Choteau won 54 in a row to mark
the second longest streak.
- In girls high school basketball Belt the two time state champs have the longest current streak at 26.
- The record as we all know of 120 set not that long ago by Fairfield may never be broken.
- Side note on the 102-0 girls basketball score from over the weekend! On Friday night the co-op of Froid Lake got by Brockton 102 to 0 the next night Froid Lake lost to class “B” Poplar 56-54!
- Now you might say that the Billings Skyview boys have a nice schedule. They will play there first 10 games inside the city limits of Billings. Skyview’s first road game is not until February 2nd in Butte.
