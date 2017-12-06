New Season Basketball Notes! The Dillon boys will begin the season with the longest current winning streak in the state at 37 in a row! Dillon has won back to back state titles and!

The boys state win streak record is 56 set by Missoula Co. from 1962 to 1965!

From 2014 to 2016 Choteau won 54 in a row to mark the second longest streak.

In girls high school basketball Belt the two time state champs have the longest current streak at 26.

The record as we all know of 120 set not that long ago by Fairfield may never be broken.

Side note on the 102-0 girls basketball score from over the weekend! On Friday night the co-op of Froid Lake got by Brockton 102 to 0 the next night Froid Lake lost to class “B” Poplar 56-54!

Now you might say that the Billings Skyview boys have a nice schedule. They will play there first 10 games inside the city limits of Billings. Skyview’s first road game is not until February 2nd in Butte. PREV ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

share this article

related posts

comments

There are 0 comment on this post.