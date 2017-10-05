North Dakota Football Star On Montana Sports!

I think this is a first for me….interviewing a North Dakota football player on my Montana Sports show. Jeremiah Paine is the quarterback of the top ranked 6-man Class “C” football team the Mon-Dak Thunder. The Thunder is a co-op made up of Westby, Montana and Genora, North Dakota. Paine is having an outstanding season…plus he is also setting some state records.

Please listen to this special program with Jeremiah and his coach Troy Walters.