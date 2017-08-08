Not Just Baker’s Loss But Montana’s Loss!

Wow, it really hit me hard last night when I got the news that Baker football great Luke Gonsioroski had lost his battle with cancer. Just this past May Luke had invited me to speak in Baker at a student council meeting for several area schools. First thing I asked him at that May event was that I wanted to see the scar! What a scar it was right down of the middle of his chest where he went through a 16-hour surgery to remove an eight tumor.

Than to surprise of everyone he came back and played football just two months later….unbelievable. Please take the time to listen to my special tribute to my friend Luke.