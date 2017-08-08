Not Just Baker’s Loss But Montana’s Loss!
Wow, it really hit me hard last night when I got the news that Baker football great Luke Gonsioroski had lost his battle with cancer. Just this past May Luke had invited me to speak in Baker at a student council meeting for several area schools. First thing I asked him at that May event was that I wanted to see the scar! What a scar it was right down of the middle of his chest where he went through a 16-hour surgery to remove an eight tumor.
Than to surprise of everyone he came back and played football just two months later….unbelievable. Please take the time to listen to my special tribute to my friend Luke.
Anonymous
10 Aug, 2017
So happy to hear your tribute to this special young man. He has left a great impact in his short life.
Anonymous
09 Aug, 2017
Great Job with Luke and God Bless Luke!!
Anonymous
09 Aug, 2017
As usual Rocky, a job well done and is very well appreciative by Luke I am sure