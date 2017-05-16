Nothing Can Slow Down West High’s Maddie Brockel

During her freshman season at Billings West Miss Maddie Brockel won the 100, 200 and anchored the winning 4 by 100 relay team. Not bad for a freshman….than as a sophomore Maddie would repeat again in the 100 and 200, plus she helped the West girls set an all class state record in winning the short relay. But it was her epic battle with Billings Senior’s Christina Aragon in the long relay that was the best race of the 2016 state track meet! Brockel passed Aragon in that final lap to lead the West girls to the win and the state “AA” track title. Maddie had a ton of success during her first two seasons…but than she tore her ACL in soccer this past fall. What an effort to come back from that devastating injury to back as one of the top sprinters in the state once again.

Please listen to this interview with a very special young lady.