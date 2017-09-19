Rocky Erickson Football Poll!

So here is my first high school football poll of this 2017 season. Since I have not seen any class “B” or “C” games this year I really only feel comfortable ranking “AA” and “A”.

My top five in “AA”:

1. Billings Senior: The defending state champs would also be ranked in the top five in the Frontier Conference!

2. Helena High: Just one loss this year and that came against Senior.

3. CMR: They may be 2-2 but there losses came against Senior and Helena.

4. Big Sky: Only loss to CMR 29-22! Big Sky has one great Q.B.!

5. Helena Capital: Now Capital may be 4-0, but those four teams are a combined 4-11!

6. Billings West: 2-2, but very young and getting better every week!

“A”

1. Dillon: Until they loss they will always be number one!

2. Sidney: It’s been a while since they won it all but I have seen them play and the Eagles are go real!

3. Billings Central: How can this ball club not be ranked in the top five. The Rams only loss came in week number two to Sidney.

4. Corvallis

5. Laurel: 4-0 but those four teams are a combined 4-12.