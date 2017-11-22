Special Thanksgiving Program!
So what are you thankful on this Thanksgiving? Well I think we can all find things to be thankful for today. Even sportscasters are thankful on Thanksgiving.
Please listen to my special Thanksgiving program.
There are 1 comment on this post.
Anonymous
22 Nov, 2017
Well done as usual Rocky and a very Grateful, Thankful and HappyThanksgiving to you and your family