Stat Of The Month….134-3-3!

How about 134-3-3! That my friends is the overall win-loss record since 2009 of the Billings Central Lady Rams soccer program. Think about that…they have played 141 soccer games and only lost 3 times! This is the program that has won the last two class “A” girls soccer titles and 8 of the last 9! Now during that time they have also outscored their opponents 365 to 35! The Lady Rams have only given up 35 goals in 141 games!

This season the team is led by two outstanding sophomores Miss Zoie Althoff and Miss Morgan Ferestad. During this 2017 season Billings Central is 7-0!