Texas Tech Is A Class Act!

Not sure what your thoughts are on the Texas Tech football program….but right now I personally think they are the classiest program in the nation. Not that long ago Baker and the entire state of Montana lost a wonderful young man when Spartans quarterback Luke Gonsioroski lost his battle with cancer. Well last week Luke’s family was given a very special gift from Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff. The Texas Tech athletic department had sent the family what would have been Luke’s practice uniform and game jersey.

Nice touch Texas Tech…very nice nice touch.